Washington Hiring Martin Mayhew As GM

John Keim reports that the Washington Football Team is hiring 49ers’ executive Martin Mayhew as their next general manager.

Reports from earlier in the week mentioned that Washington was expected to hire former Panthers’ GM Marty Hurney in this role. However, Keim says he’s unsure about Hurney and a potential role with the team.

Ian Rapoport confirms the news and adds that Hurney will be hired by Washington, but in a “high-ranking role.”

Mayhew, 55, was promoted to interim general manager after the Lions fired Matt Millen back in 2008. He was eventually hired on a full-time basis and spent eight years with Detroit.

The Lions elected to fire Mayhew after the 2015 season and hired Bob Quinn as his replacement.

Mayhew took a position with the Giants as their director of football operations/special projects for the 2016 season and joined the 49ers in 2017 as a senior personnel executive. He was promoted to vice president of player personnel in 2019.

During his time in charge of the Lions, Detroit produced a record of 41-63 (39.4 percent).