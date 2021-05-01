Richard Sherman Says He’s Spoken With 49ers, Saints, Seahawks & Raiders

Free agent CB Richard Sherman tells ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith that once the draft is over, he expects there to be more interest in him from NFL teams.

According to Sherman, a return to the 49ers isn’t out of the cards at this time. He’s also spoken with the Saints, Seahawks and Raiders about a potential deal.

There hasn’t been a ton of buzz surrounding Sherman so far. The Saints were linked to him early in free agency and Sherman said previously that he wouldn’t rule out a return to the Seahawks.

Sherman had previously told ESPN that he plans to play until he is 35, and doesn’t rule out a potential switch to safety at the end of his career.

Sherman, 33, is a former fifth-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2011. He was entering the final of his five-year, $58.789 million contract when the Seahawks released him during the 2018 offseason.

The 49ers signed him to a three-year, $39.15 million contract. He’s in the final year of the deal and is set to earn a base salary of $8,000,000 this season.

In 2020, Sherman appeared in five games for the 49ers and recorded 18 tackles, one interception, and a pass defense.

