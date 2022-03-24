Rob Gronkowski Still Undecided About Returning For 2022 Season

Drew Rosenhaus, the agent for Buccaneers free agent TE Rob Gronkowski, said Monday that his client remains undecided about whether he’ll return for the 2022 season.

“He hasn’t decided yet,” Rosenhaus said at the introductory news conference for his client Tyreek Hill, via Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald. “I talked to Tampa yesterday and I told them that he’s still undecided. “I don’t know when he’s going to make a decision. He told me he needs some time to figure out whether he wants to play. I don’t have scoops for you guys on that right now.”

According to Rosenhaus, the Buccaneers are interested in re-signing Gronkowski.

“[They] have offered the opportunity for Rob to come back,” Rosenhaus said. “I think he’s honestly undecided.”

Jeff Howe previously reported that with Tom Brady unretiring and returning to the Buccaneers, the team still hopes to be able to re-sign Gronkowski this offseason.

Gronkowski being back with the Bucs seems like an obvious move, considering how close he is with Brady.

Gronkowski, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots in 2020. He returned to the Bucs on a one-year, $10 million contract last year.

In 2021, Gronkowski appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and caught 55 passes for 802 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

