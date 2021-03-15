Rob Gronkowski Wants To Be Back With Bucs, But Plans To ‘See What’s Out There’

Buccaneers free agent TE Rob Gronkowski tells Kyle Brandt that while he wants to be back in Tampa Bay, he plans to see what’s out there for him in free agency.

“I definitely want to be back with the Buccaneers. That’s where my eyesight is. That’s where I’m leaning toward, big time,” Gronkowski said. “But with the free agency process, you just never know what may happen. There’s some other teams interested out there, too. I’ve also never been a part of the free agency process, so I actually want to dip my toes in, just to see what’s out there.”

Gronkowski mentioned that he plans to play on one-year contracts from here on.

“It’s pretty rare to see someone to ever even finish a contract in the NFL, so that was pretty special there,” Gronkowski said. “But I’ve never been a free agent before, but I’m planning on being a free agent after every season. I feel like I’m a one-year deal guy for the rest of my career — even if I play 10 more years. I’m going to be a one-year deal guy, a free agent every year, and just control my destiny every year.”

Gronkowski, 31, is a former second-round pick of the Patriots back in 2010. He was in the sixth year of his eight-year, $55.23 million contract that included $13.17 million guaranteed when he made the decision to retire in 2019.

The Buccaneers later acquired Gronkowski in a trade with the Patriots. He’s now in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

In 2020, Gronkowski appeared in all 16 games for the Buccaneers and caught 45 receptions for 623 yards receiving and seven touchdowns.

