Robert Saleh Meeting With Eagles Next Regarding HC Job

Adam Schefter reports that 49ers DC Robert Saleh is traveling straight to meet with Eagles’ officially regarding their head-coaching job after wrapping up a second interview with the Jets on Wednesday.

Here’s the list of candidates linked to the Eagles’ job in recent days:

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh (Interview)

(Interview) Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles (Requested)

(Requested) Patriots LBs Coach Jerod Mayo (Requested)

(Requested) Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles assistant HC/RBs coach Duce Staley

Chiefs QBs coach Mike Kafka

Oklahoma HC Lincoln Riley

Saleh is in high demand for head-coaching jobs right now and it’s to the point where it would be surprising for him to not land an opportunity in the coming days.

Saleh, 41, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017.

In 2020, the 49ers’ defense ranked No. 5 in fewest yards allowed, No. 17 in fewest points allowed, No. 7 fewest rushing yards allowed and No. 4 in fewest passing yards allowed.

We’ll have more on the Eagles’ coaching search as the news is available.