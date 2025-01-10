Robert Saleh Scheduled To Interview For Jaguars & Raiders Next Week

Ian Rapoport reports that former Jets HC Robert Saleh is scheduled to interview for the Jaguars’ head coaching job on Tuesday of next week, and the Raiders on Thursday.

The following is a list of candidates for the Jaguars’ HC vacancy:

Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

Buccaneers OC Liam Coen (Requested)

Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

Raiders DC Patrick Graham (Requested)

(Requested) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

Here’s the list of candidates for the Raiders’ head coaching position:

Lions OC Ben Johnson (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores

Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Requested)

(Requested) Ravens OC Todd Monken (Requested)

(Requested) Former Jets HC Robert Saleh (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Former Seahawks HC Pete Carroll (Scheduled)

The 49ers also completed an interview with Saleh to potentially bring him back as defensive coordinator.

Saleh, 45, began his NFL coaching career with the Texans in 2005 as a defensive intern. He eventually worked his way up to assistant linebackers coach before he took over as the Seahawks defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Jaguars later hired Saleh as their linebackers coach where he remained for three seasons. The 49ers hired him as their defensive coordinator in 2017. He was hired as the head coach of the Jets in 2021.

In four seasons with the Jets, Saleh compiled a record of 20-36 with no playoff appearances.

We’ll have more on both teams’ HC vacancies as the news is available.