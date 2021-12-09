Russell Wilson Calls Report He’d Waive No-Trade Clause For Giants, Broncos & Saints ‘Non-Story’

On Thursday, Russell Wilson addressed the report from Jordan Schultz that he would waive his no-trade clause for three teams, including the Giants, Broncos and Saints.

Wilson says he isn’t focused on this and called it a “non-story.”

“That’s not in my head right now at all. I didn’t say that. … It’s a non-story,” Wilson said, per Curtis Crabtree.

Wilson added that his hope is to fulfill his contract with the Seahawks and to finish out his career in Seattle.

During the offseason, Wilson’s agent released a list of teams he would be open to playing for including the Saints, Bears, Cowboys and Raiders.

Considering how poorly the season has gone for the Seahawks and questions about Pete Carroll and how long he’ll remain the team’s head coach, it wouldn’t be surprising to hear more about Wilson’s future in the coming months.

However, it sounds like Wilson is open to figuring things out with the Seahawks and may not be sold on moving to a new team next year.

Wilson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

Wilson stands to make a base salary of $21 million for the 2021 season.

In 2021, Wilson has appeared in nine games for the Seahawks and completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 2,042 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions. He has also rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on the Seahawks and Wilson as the news is available.