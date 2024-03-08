Russell Wilson Had ‘Exploratory Meeting’ With Giants

According to Adam Schefter, free agent QB Russell Wilson had “an exploratory meeting” with the Giants recently.

Wilson is now meeting with the Steelers on Friday.

The news of a meeting between Wilson and the Giants is interesting, considering that they have Daniel Jones under contract. However, Jones is coming off of a major injury and Wilson could sign for the veteran minimum, which would be more palatable for the team’s salary cap situation.

Wilson, 35, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit.

In 2023, Wilson appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and eight interceptions to go along with 341 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

