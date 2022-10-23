Russell Wilson Has Partially Torn Hamstring

According to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Broncos QB Russell Wilson has a partially torn hamstring which will put more missed games on the table.

Rapoport and Pelissero say Wilson specifically has a Grade 2 hamstring strain which is usually a multi-week injury because of the possibility for additional damage.

Denver is already sitting Wilson for Week 7 against the Jets to try and protect him, though the quarterback pushed hard to play. He’ll push to play in future weeks as well. The Broncos play the Jaguars in Week 8 in London, then have a bye in Week 9.

There’s a good chance Wilson is held out until after the bye, which would give his hamstring plenty of time to heal.

In the meantime, backup QB Brett Rypien will start for the Broncos.

Wilson, 33, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos this offseason in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

In 2022, Wilson has appeared in six games for the Broncos and completed 58.6 percent of his pass attempts for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions. He’s added 21 rushes for 96 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Wilson as the news is available.