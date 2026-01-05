Russell Wilson Intends To Continue Playing

Giants QB Russell Wilson told Charlotte Carroll of the Athletic that he intends to continue his playing career in 2026.

“Oh yeah, I’m not blinking.”

Wilson was benched after just a few weeks this year and spent the rest of the season as the backup, though at one point he was also passed for that role by Jameis Winston.

He was on just a one-year deal so he’ll be free to pursue other options in the spring. What those be remains to be seen, as it seems like Wilson’s best days as a starter are long behind him at this point.

Wilson, 37, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

After playing out that contract, Wilson signed with the Giants for the 2025 season on another one-year pact.

In 2025, Wilson appeared in six games for the Giants with three starts and completed 58 percent of his pass attempts for 831 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions, adding 18 carries for 106 yards.