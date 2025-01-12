Russell Wilson Wants To Stay In Pittsburgh

After Pittsburgh’s disappointing 28-14 wildcard loss to the Ravens on Saturday, Steelers QB Russell Wilson said he still would love to be back with the team next season.

“Obviously, I hope I’m here,” Wilson said via Pro Football Talk. “I trust God, whenever that is. And it’s a special, special place. And I know God brought me here for a reason.”

Wilson signed a one-year deal for the veteran minimum with the Steelers this past year thanks to the Broncos still owing him a ton of guarantees after they cut him. He and Pittsburgh will have to work out a new deal that will be a lot more expensive even if it ends up being cheap relative to other quarterbacks.

A month ago, there were reports that the Steelers planned to bring back Wilson and would try to re-sign backup QB Justin Fields as well. However, that was before Wilson and the Steelers lost the final five games of the season, including the playoff game.

It’ll be interesting to see if the way the year ended prompts the Steelers to change their mind.

Wilson, 36, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2012. He was entering the final year of his five-year, $89.142 million contract when the Seahawks signed him to a four-year, $140 million extension that included a $65 million signing bonus.

The Seahawks traded him to the Broncos in 2022 in a blockbuster deal. Wilson stood to make base salaries of $19 million and $22 million over the final two years of his deal when he agreed to a new five-year, $245 million extension that included $165 million in guaranteed money.

However, Wilson didn’t even reach the new portion of his deal before being released by the Broncos, who absorbed a record $85 million dead cap hit. The Steelers later signed him to a one-year contract for the veteran minimum.

In 2024, Wilson appeared in 11 games for the Steelers and completed 63.7 percent of his pass attempts for 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns and five interceptions. He added 43 carries for 155 yards and two touchdowns.

We’ll have more on the Steelers and Wilson as the news is available.