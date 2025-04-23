NFL Executive Says Steelers WR George Pickens “More Available Than People Think”

According to Jordan Schultz, Steelers WR George Pickens is a name to watch for a potential trade with Pittsburgh taking and making calls for the receiver.

Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Schultz cites league sources who are skeptical that the Steelers will pay Pickens after signing DK Metcalf to a four-year, $132 million deal.

One anonymous AFC general manager said Pickens is “more available than people think,” with the Packers being “serious” about making a move, along with other teams.

“It’s just not in their DNA to spend that much on two wideouts,” the AFC GM said. “Pickens is more available than people think. Green Bay’s been serious, and they’re not the only ones.”

The last we heard at the NFL Combine was Steelers GM Omar Khan told reporters that he met with Pickens and they would like to sign him to an extension at some point.

Nick Farabaugh of Penn Live later reported in March that Pittsburgh’s top priority in the offseason was to add another receiver, and they were looking for a receiver to complement Pickens instead of replacing him. That seems to have changed following the acquisition of Metcalf.

Pickens, 23, was a preseason All-American second-team selection in 2021 and second-team preseason All-SEC. The Steelers used the No. 52 overall pick on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He’s entering the final year of a four-year $6,752,177 rookie contract that included a $2,090,674 signing bonus.

In 2024, Pickens appeared in 14 games for the Steelers, making 12 starts and catching 59 passes for 900 yards receiving and three touchdowns.

