Ryan Fitzpatrick Not Expected Back This Season

According to Ian Rapoport, multiple sources say Washington QB Ryan Fitzpatrick hasn’t healed as quickly as hoped from a hip subluxation in Week 1, and at this point it’s doubtful he returns to the field in 2021.

Fitzpatrick is still dealing with swelling and pain in the area and has not progressed from treatment to rehabbing and working out, per Rapoport.

His MRI this past week showed a little bit of progress, which Rapoport says is a change from the first MRI which sources called “alarming.” At that point, Fitzpatrick went back on crutches.

Rapoport adds that unless his next MRI in a few weeks shows dramatic progress, it would not be realistic to expect Fitzpatrick to return this year. That also calls into question Fitzpatrick’s football future as well, as the soon-to-be 39-year-old is a free agent in 2022.

Fitzpatrick, 38, is a former seventh-round pick of the Rams back in 2005. He’s played for several teams over the course of his 13-year NFL career including the Bengals, Bills, Titans, Texans and Jets before he signed on with the Buccaneers in 2018.

The Dolphins signed Fitzpatrick to a two-year contract worth $11 million contract in 2019 before he joined Washington this past March on a one-year contract worth $10 million.

In 2020, Fitzpatrick appeared in nine games for the Dolphins and completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,091 yards, 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also rushed 30 times for 151 yards and two touchdowns.

