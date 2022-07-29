Ryan Kerrigan Retiring As Member Of Commanders

The Washington Commanders announced Friday that veteran EDGE Ryan Kerrigan is retiring as a member of the franchise.
.@RyanKerrigan91 is officially retiring a member of the Burgundy & Gold
Thank you for everything and congratulations on an amazing career! pic.twitter.com/ysee8ESI6x
— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022
Kerrigan, 33, is a former first-round pick by Washington out of Purdue back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a five-year, $57.5 million extension back in 2015.
Kerrigan made a base salary of $11.5 million in 2020 and later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles last year.
For his career, Kerrigan appeared in 172 games for the Commanders and Eagles, recorded 457 tackles, 96 sacks, three interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 26 forced fumbles, four recoveries and 25 pass deflections over the course of 11 seasons. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2022 Free Agents list.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!