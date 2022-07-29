Ryan Kerrigan Retiring As Member Of Commanders

The Washington Commanders announced Friday that veteran EDGE Ryan Kerrigan is retiring as a member of the franchise.

.@RyanKerrigan91 is officially retiring a member of the Burgundy & Gold Thank you for everything and congratulations on an amazing career! pic.twitter.com/ysee8ESI6x — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) July 29, 2022

Kerrigan, 33, is a former first-round pick by Washington out of Purdue back in 2011. He played out his rookie contract before agreeing to a five-year, $57.5 million extension back in 2015.

Kerrigan made a base salary of $11.5 million in 2020 and later agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million contract with the Eagles last year.

For his career, Kerrigan appeared in 172 games for the Commanders and Eagles, recorded 457 tackles, 96 sacks, three interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, 26 forced fumbles, four recoveries and 25 pass deflections over the course of 11 seasons. He was a four-time Pro Bowl selection.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2022 Free Agents list.