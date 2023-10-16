Ryan Tannehill Could Miss Time With High Ankle Sprain

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill suffered a high-ankle sprain and could miss time, according to Jeremy Fowler.

Tannehill suffered the injury to his right ankle, which is the same ankle he had surgery on last off-season.

Tannehill, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2012. After six seasons, Miami traded Tannehill to the Titans in 2019 for draft compensation.

As a part of the trade, Tannehill reworked his contract to a one-year, $1.875 million deal with the potential for more incentives. He then signed a four-year, $118 million deal in 2020.

Tannehill was set to make a base salary of $24.5 million in 2021 when he restructured his deal. He’s due $27 million in the final year of his deal in 2023.

In 2023, Tannehill has appeared in six games for the Titans and completed 98 of 158 passes (62%) for 1,128 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions. He’s also added 40 rushing yards on 12 carries and an additional touchdown.

