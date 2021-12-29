Saints Activate 11 Players Including QBs Taysom Hill & Trevor Siemian

The New Orleans Saints have activated several players from the COVID-19 list on Wednesday including QBs Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian.

The full list of roster moves for New Orleans include:

Hill, 31, wound up signing on with the Packers as an undrafted free agent out of BYU back in 2017. He was waived and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints.

Hill has played out the final year of his rookie contract before receiving a restricted tender from the Saints last year. New Orleans signed Hill to a two-year deal worth $21 million a month later.

Hill’s deal was set to void before the 2022 season, leaving him with an $8.9 million dead cap hit. The team just gave Hill a sizable contract extension.

In 2021, Hill has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and completed 55.7 percent of his passes for 649 yards, two touchdowns and five interceptions. He has also rushed 53 times for 311 yards and five touchdowns, with four receptions on six targets for 52 yards.