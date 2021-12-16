Saints Activate DE Cameron Jordan From COVID-19 List

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Saints have activated DE Cameron Jordan from the COVID-19 list.

Jordan missed this past week’s game after going on the reserve list.

Jordan, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

In 2021, Jordan has appeared in 12 games for the Saints and recorded 38 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble and four pass deflections.