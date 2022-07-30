Saints Activate DE Tanoh Kpassagnon From NFI List

The New Orleans Saints officially activated DE Tanoh Kpassagnon from the non-football illness list on Saturday.

Kpassagnon, 28, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.

Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints last year.

In 2021, Kpassagnon appeared in eight games for the Saints and recorded 18 tackles, four sacks, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections.