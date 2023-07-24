Saints Activate Four From Injured Lists Including RB Kendre Miller

The New Orleans Saints officially activated RB Kendre Miller, WR Shaquan Davis, TE Miller Forristall and G Nick Saldiveri from injured lists on Monday.

Miller, 20, hails from Mount Enterprise, Texas, and was named First-team All-Big 12 in 2022. The Saints used the No. 71 overall pick in the third round on Miller a few months ago.

Miller signed a four-year, $5,654,319 rookie contract that includes a $1,112,232 signing bonus and will carry a cap figure of $1,028,058 in 2023.

During his three seasons with the Horned Frogs, Miller appeared in 33 games and rushed 361 times for 2,410 yards and 26 touchdowns. He also caught 29 passes for 229 yards and one touchdown.