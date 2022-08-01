Saints Activate LB Pete Werner From NFI List

The New Orleans Saints officially activated LB Pete Werner from the non-football injury list.

Werner, 24, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in the 2021 draft out of Ohio State. He’s in the second year of his signed a four-year, $5,684,680 contract that included a $1,494,312 signing bonus.

In 2021, Werner appeared in 15 games for the Saints, making eight starts and recording 62 tackles.