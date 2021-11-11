Saints Activate TE Nick Vannett From IR, Place DE Payton Turner On IR

According to Amie Just, the Saints activated TE Nick Vannett from their injured reserve and placed DE Payton Turner on the reserve list in a corresponding move.

Vannett was designated to return in recent weeks.

Vannett, 28, is a former third-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Seahawks out of Ohio State. He was in the final year of his four-year, $3,056,880 rookie contract when Seattle traded him to the Steelers a few years ago.

Vannett finished out his contract before agreeing to a two-year, $5.7 million contract with the Broncos last year. Denver released him back in March and he signed a three-year deal with the Saints.

In 2020, Vannett appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and caught 14 passes for 95 yards receiving and a touchdown.