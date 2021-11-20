Saints Activating RB Tony Jones From IR

Adam Schefter reports that the Saints’ are activating RB Tony Jones from injured reserve this week, as they are without RB Alvin Kamara for another consecutive game.

Jones, 23, went undrafted out of Notre Dame in 2020 and caught on with the Saints. He was waived during final roster cuts but brought back to the practice squad the following day.

He later signed a futures deal with the Saints and made the 53-man roster heading into the 2021 NFL season.

In 2021, Jones has appeared in four games for the Saints, rushing 16 times for 69 yards.