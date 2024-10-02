Saints Also Near Top Of Davante Adams’ Preferred Trade Destinations, Chiefs Not Expected To Be Involved

According to Adam Schefter, the Saints and Jets are at or near the top of the preferred landing spots for Raiders WR Davante Adams.

Both teams would check several significant boxes for Adams, including reuniting with quarterbacks he’s played alongside and had success with in the past. The Jets have Aaron Rodgers and the Saints have Derek Carr.

It also likely helps that both teams are potential contenders, though both have hit a rough patch and sit at 2-2.

Schefter adds that despite the speculation, the Chiefs are not expected to be an option for Adams. Teams are usually reluctant to trade within the division and the Raiders consider Kansas City a major rival.

Adams, 31, is a former second-round pick out of Fresno State by the Packers in the 2014 NFL Draft. He was in the final year of a four-year, $3.933 million rookie contract when the Packers signed him to a four-year extension worth $58 million.

Adams made a base salary of $12 million for the 2021 season and was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Packers used the franchise tag on him at a figure of $20.2 million. He was then traded to the Raiders for a first and second-round draft pick in 2022.

The Raiders also signed Adams to a five-year, $140 million contract as a part of the trade, including nearly $66 million guaranteed. He’s due base salaries of $16.89 million and $35.64 million over the next two seasons.

In 2024, Adams has appeared in three games and recorded 18 receptions for 209 yards (11.6 YPC) and one touchdown.

We’ll have more on Adams as the news is available.