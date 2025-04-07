NFC Notes: Spencer Rattler, Tershawn Wharton, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Josh Kendall of The Athletic outlined the Falcons’ plans on how they will align their defensive backfield this coming season at cornerback, according to HC Raheem Morris.

“The Falcons believe Mike Hughes can play outside cornerback or the nickel spot, and they plan to audition Clark Phillips III at nickelback this offseason to see if he has the same type of versatility, Morris said,” wrote Kendall. “Atlanta has not re-signed last year’s starting nickel, Dee Alford, and is likely to be on the lookout for another cornerback in the draft. However, if none of the Falcons’ preferred targets become available to them during the draft, having Hughes and Phillips both trained at nickel will at least give them options at the two starting outside spots.”

South Carolina DT T.J. Sanders had a 30 visit with the Falcons. (Adam Schefter)

Panthers

Chiefs HC Andy Reid gave some details about new Panthers DL Tershawn Wharton, who racked up an impressive six and a half sacks last season, with Reid noting he beat the odds to become an NFL player and is now making an impact.

“So he came from a small school, and he’s just, he’s a worker,” Reid said, via ChiefsWire.com. “I mean, that kind of says it all. You look at the progress that he made in college and the gain of weight, the gain of strength, all those things, and then he comes to us, and you saw that same tenacity to get better at our level.”

“The odds of him making the NFL were slim,” Reid added. “Because of his work ethic and his athletic ability, he had been a running back, and he kind of outgrew that into a nose guard or defensive tackle, but very active player, great, great kid, quiet, a great kid, and just tough.”

Boston College DE Donovan Ezeiruaku took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Joe Person)

took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Joe Person) Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen took a 30 visit with the Panthers. (Aaron Wilson)

Saints

Saints HC Kellen Moore realizes that QB Spencer Rattler was forced into action as a rookie in difficult circumstances and still feels that the young player has a bright future ahead of him.

“Results can be uncontrolled variables a little bit in his circumstances,” Moore said. “What you want to focus on is noting is, he’s going through the right process. Is he making good decisions? Is he going through his progressions? Is he hanging in the pocket?”