Saints Also Planning Second Interviews With Three More Candidates

According to Albert Breer, the Saints would like to conduct virtual interviews with all six candidates they interviewed during the first round of talks.

In addition to previously reported interviews with Lions DC Aaron Glenn, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver and Giants OC Mike Kafka, Breer says the Saints want second interviews with Bills OC Joe Brady, Eagles OC Kellen Moore and interim HC Darren Rizzi.

While they can talk with Rizzi, Glenn, Weaver and Kafka whenever, the Saints will be restricted from interviewing Brady and Moore until after this coming weekend.

Breer adds a pending snowstorm that’s about to hit Louisiana has also made coordinating some of these logistics difficult.

The following is a list of candidates for the Saints HC opening:

Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Eagles OC Kellen Moore (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Giants OC Mike Kafka (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury (Requested)

(Requested) Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy (Scheduled)

Brady, 35, began his coaching career in 2013 at William & Mary as their linebackers coach. He later became a graduate assistant at Penn State and spent two years with the Saints as an offensive assistant.

LSU hired Brady as their passing game coordinator/wide receivers coach for the 2019 season. He left after one year to become the Panthers offensive coordinator but was fired before the end of his second season. The Bills hired him as a QB coach in 2022 and was promoted to offensive coordinator when Ken Dorsey was shown the door last November.

In 2024, the Bills’ offense ranked No. 10 in total yards, No. 2 in points scored, No. 9 in rushing yards and No. 9 in passing yards.

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.

Moore, 36, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QBs coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and HC Mike McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023. Moore joined the Eagles as an offensive coordinator when the Chargers hired HC Jim Harbaugh before the 2024 season.

In 2024, the Eagles ranked No. 7 in points per game, No. 8 in yards per game, No. 29 in passing yards and No. 2 in rushing yards.

We’ll have more on the Saints’ coaching search as the news is available.