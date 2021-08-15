Saints Also Releasing CB Prince Amukamara

Mike Triplett of ESPN reports that the Saints are also releasing veteran CB Prince Amukamara ahead of Tuesday’s cut deadline down to 85 players.

The Saints are reportedly releasing DE Noah Spence and RB Stevie Scott as well.

Amukamara, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Giants back in 2011. After five years with the Giants, he signed a one-year deal with the Jaguars in 2016 before joining the Bears the following season.

Chicago re-signed him to a three-year, $27 million deal in August of 2018 and he was set to enter the final year of his deal when the Bears released Amukamara to create $9 million in cap space and $1 million in dead money.

From there, he signed on with the Raiders in May before being cut coming out of training camp. He was most recently signed to the Cardinals practice squad during the 2020 season.

The Saints signed Amukamara to a contract a few weeks ago.

In 2019, Amukamara appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 53 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and 10 pass defenses.