Saints Also Trying Out OL Shane Lemieux

According to Mike Triplett, the Saints are hosting OL Shane Lemieux for a tryout at minicamp this week.

The veteran was in New Orleans last year so there should already be a good amount of familiarity between the two sides.

Veteran RB Cam Akers is also trying out for the Saints this week.

Lemieux, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants back in 2020 out of Oregon. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.64 million rookie contract.

He missed all but one game in the 2021 season with a knee injury and played just one game in 2022 due to turf toe.

Lemieux then finished out the 2023 season on injured reserve with New York. He caught on with the Saints in 2024 and was cut coming out of the preseason before returning on the practice squad and later being called up to the active roster.

In 2024, Lemieux appeared in seven games for the Saints with four starts.