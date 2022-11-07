Saints Announce Four Moves For Monday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints announced a series of roster moves ahead of their Monday night game against the Ravens.

The full list includes:

Saints signed WR Kevin White to their active roster.

to their active roster. Saints activated CB P.J. Williams injured reserve.

injured reserve. Saints elevated RB Jordan Howard to their active roster.

to their active roster. Saints placed LB Chase Hansen on injured reserve.

Williams, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,061,619 contract before returning to the Saints on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019.

Williams has played on one-year contracts with the Saints for the past several years.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in four games for the Saints and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.