Saints C Erik McCoy (Calf) Could Be Out Until After Week 6

According to Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo, Saints C Erik McCoy has a calf strain that is expected to keep him out for some time.

The Saints have a bye in Week 6 and the two says McCoy could be sidelined until after then.

That would make injured reserve a strong possibility for McCoy and the Saints. He would have to miss three weeks minimum but he would not count against the roster.

The Saints are working out veteran C Austin Reiter for additional depth while McCoy is out.

McCoy, 24, was drafted by the Saints in the second round out of Texas A&M in 2019. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $6.1 million deal that includes a $2.4 million signing bonus.

McCoy is set to make base salaries of $1.047 million and $1.323 million over the next two years. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

In 2020, McCoy appeared in all 16 games for the Saints at center and made 16 starts.