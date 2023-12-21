Saints Call Up OL Cam Erving & CB Shemar Jean-Charles For Thursday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints officially elevated OL Cam Erving and CB Shemar Jean-Charles to their active roster for their game against the Rams.

Erving, 31, is a former first-round pick out of Florida State by the Browns in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Browns traded him to the Chiefs back in 2017 for a 2018 fifth-round pick.

Kansas City elected to decline Erving’s fifth-year option. He was in the final year of his four-year, $9.429 million rookie contract when he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $15.7 million back in 2018.

The Chiefs declined his contract option in 2020 and he later signed on with the Cowboys. He signed a two-year, $10 million deal with the Panthers as an unrestricted free agent in 2021.

Unfortunately, Carolina released Erving coming out of the preseason and he would eventually catch on with the Saints.

In 2022, Erving was active for 11 games with the Panthers.