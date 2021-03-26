Saints CB Marshon Lattimore Arrested For Suspicion Of Receiving Stolen Property

According to Adam Ferrise of Cleveland.com, Saints CB Marshon Lattimore was arrested late Thursday in Cleveland.

Lattimore was arrested for suspicion of receiving stolen property and booked in the Cuyahoga County. Lattimore has yet to be formally charged in the matter.

According to the report, Cleveland police’s gang investigators were the ones to arrest Lattimore.

Court records show that three other men were arrested along with Lattimore by the same unit. One of the men was arrested on suspicion of improperly handling a gun in a car and two were arrested on suspicion of having weapons under disability.

Lattimore had loaded handgun in his possession that was later determined to be stolen. He was arrested for failure to notify and for receiving stolen property.

Previous reports mentioned that the Saints were expected to consider an extension for Lattimore this offseason as a way to navigate their cap issues.

Lattimore, 24, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore is set to make $10.244 million under the option in 2021.

In 2020, Lattimore appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 62 tackles, two interceptions and 11 passes defended. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 70 cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

We’ll have more regarding Lattimore as the news is available.