Saints CB Paulson Adebo Plans To Test FA Market

Saints CB Paulson Adebo broke his femur in the middle of the season and is expecting to return for training camp, however, he is unsure if he will return to New Orleans given that his rookie contract is expiring.

“At the end of the day, it’s a business. I love New Orleans, I love the opportunity they gave me,” Adebo said, via Katherine Terrell of ESPN. “So there’s no ill intent or animosity. It’s really just about finding the best fit. If it’s the best fit here, then boom. It’s a two-way street, it’s not completely up to me. It has to work both ways. … I’m excited for the process. Blessed to be in the process. A lot of people don’t even get to that point.”

Adebo, 25, was a two-year starter at Stanford who was named second-team All-American as a redshirt freshman and was first-team All-PAC 12 both years as a starter. He opted out of the 2020 season due to the pandemic.

The Saints selected Adebo in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He played out the final year of a four-year rookie deal worth $5,045,008 that included a signing bonus of $1,029,097.

In 2024, Adebo appeared in seven games for the Saints and recorded 52 total tackles, one tackle for loss, 10 pass deflections, and three interceptions.

