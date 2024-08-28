Saints Claim RB Kene Nwangwu Off Waivers From Vikings

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints claimed RB Kene Nwangwu off of waivers from the Vikings on Wednesday.

Nwangwu, 26, played four years at Iowa State before being selected in the fourth round with the No. 119 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Nwangwu signed a four-year rookie contract worth $4.23 million that includes a signing bonus of $752,800. He was entering the final year of the deal when Minnesota cut him loose as they trimmed down to the 53-man limit.

In 2023, Nwangwu appeared in nine games for the Vikings and returned 15 kickoffs for 380 yards (25.3 yards per return). He also rushed five times for 13 yards