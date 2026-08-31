Saints Claimed DT Colby Wooden & OT Mason Murphy

Per the wire, the Saints claimed DT Colby Wooden off of waivers from the Colts and OT Mason Murphy from the Bears.

Wooden, 25, was a fourth-round pick by the Packers in the 2023 draft out of Auburn. He signed a four-year, $4,607,928 rookie deal through 2026 but was traded to the Colts this past offseason for LB Zaire Franklin.

Following the trade, Wooden signed a two-year, $18 million restructured deal and was scheduled to make a base salary of $1,145,000 in 2026.

In 2025, Wooden appeared in all 17 games for the Packers and recorded 50 total tackles, six tackles for loss, and a pass defended.