Saints Create $500K Of Cap Space By Restructuring CB Marshon Lattimore’s Deal

According to Field Yates, the Saints converted CB Marshon Lattimore’s $500,000 later to be earned All-Pro incentive into a roster bonus next year and created $500,000 of cap space.

Yates says that Lattimore is now guaranteed the $500,000 bonus, even if he ends up not being selected as an All-Pro this season.

Lattimore, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $15.35 million contract and set to make a base salary of $1.53 million for the 2020 season when the Saints exercised his fifth-year option.

Lattimore is set to make $10.244 million under the fifth-year option in 2021. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he agreed to a five-year, $97.6 million extension that could increase up to $100 million with the Saints.

In 2021, Lattimore has appeared in 14 games for the Saints and recorded 62 tackles, three interceptions, a fumble recovery and 19 pass deflections.