Saints Create Over $12M Of Cap Room By Reworking Cam Jordan & Tanoh Kpassagnon’s Deals

According to Field Yates, the Saints restructured the contracts of DE Cameron Jordan and DE Tanoh Kpassagnon in recent days, which creates $12,445,412 of cap space for the 2022 season.

The Saints also re-signed Carl Granderson and Jalen Dalton, who were set to be exclusive rights free agents this offseason.

The Saints have annually been a tough cap situation, so moves like this are expected until they get under the cap before the start of the league year next week.

Jordan, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract that includes $33.469 million guaranteed that he signed back in 2015 when he agreed to a three-year extension with the Saints worth $52.5 million in 2019.

In 2021, Jordan appeared in 16 games for the Saints and recorded 59 tackles, 12.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass deflections.