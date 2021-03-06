Saints Create Over $13M By Restructuring Cam Jordan & Demario Davis’ Contracts

Nick Underhill reports that the Saints have created over $13 million of cap room on Saturday by restructuring the contracts of DE Cameron Jordan and LB Demario Davis.

The Saints were over the cap by around $100 million at one point. However, they’ve been slowly, but surely chipping away at this deficit the past week or so.

You can expect several more moves to come from New Orleans.

Jordan, 31, is a former first-round pick of the Saints back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of a six-year, $61.969 million contract when he agreed to a three-year extension worth $52.5 million that included more than $42 million guaranteed.

In 2020, Jordan appeared in all 16 games for the Saints and recorded 51 tackles, 7.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three passes defended.

Davis, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Jets back in 2012. He spent four years in New York before signing a two-year, $8 million contract with the Browns that included $4.2 million guaranteed in 2016.

Davis was traded to the Jets in return for S Calvin Pryor back in 2017. From there, he signed a three-year, $24 million deal with the Saints a year later.

Davis was in the final year of his contract and set to make a base salary of $7.6 million for the 2020 season when he agreed to a three-year contract worth $27 million that included $18.35 million guaranteed last year.

In 2020, Davis appeared in all 16 games for the Saints and recorded 119 tackles, four sacks and five passes defended.