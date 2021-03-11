Saints Cut CB Janoris Jenkins

According to Ian Rapoport, the Saints have informed CB Janoris Jenkins that he will be released.

Jenkins has been the Saints’ No. 2 corner for the past few seasons but New Orleans needs to clear a ton of cap space by the start of the league year next week.

According to Over The Cap, releasing Jenkins creates $7 million in cap space and $7.2 million in dead money.

Jenkins, 32, is a former second-round pick of the Rams back in 2012. He spent four years with the Rams before signing a five-year, $62.5 million contract that included $28.8 million guaranteed with the Giants.

Jenkins spent just over three seasons with New York before he was waived in 2019 and later claimed off of waivers by the Saints. New Orleans signed him to an extension last offseason.

In 2020, Jenkins appeared in 13 games for the Saints, recording 55 tackles, three interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and 12 passes defended.