Saints Cut OL Nick Easton, TE Jason Vander Laan & TE Cole Wick

The New Orleans Saints officially released OL Nick Easton on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Nick Underhill adds that the Saints also waived TEs Jason Vander Laan and Cole Wick today.

Easton, 28, originally signed on with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent out of Harvard back in 2015. He was later traded to the 49ers in return for a seventh-round pick.

From there, San Francisco elected to trade Easton to the Vikings for LB Gerald Hodges a few months later. Unfortunately, Easton missed the 2018 season after undergoing surgery to correct a herniated disc in his neck.

The Saints signed Easton to a four-year deal worth $22.5 million back in 2019.

Releasing Easton frees up $5.87 million of cap space for the Saints.

In 2020, Easton has appeared in 12 games for the Saints and started nine games for them.