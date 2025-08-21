Saints Cut WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

The New Orleans Saints have cut WR Donovan Peoples-Jones, per New Orleans Dot Football.

It’s the corresponding move to make space for new WR Devaughn Vele, acquired yesterday in a trade with the Broncos.

Peoples-Jones, 26, was selected by the Browns with the No. 187 overall pick in the sixth round back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3,481,606 rookie contract that included a $186,606 signing bonus.

The Browns traded him to the Lions in exchange for a 2025 sixth-round ahead of the midseason deadline in 2023. Peoples-Jones was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024 but re-signed with Detroit. He was among the Lions’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason before returning to the team.

The Saints signed Peoples-Jones to a one-year deal for the 2025 season.

In 2024, Peoples-Jones appeared in eight games for the Lions and caught five passes for 58 yards receiving and no touchdowns.