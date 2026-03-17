Saints DB Beanie Bishop Suspended Three Games

According to Tom Pelissero, Saints DB Beanie Bishop has been suspended the first three games of the 2026 season.

Bishop, 26, signed with the Steelers as an undrafted free agent out of West Virginia following the 2024 draft. He signed a three-year, $2,855,000 contract and was set to make a base salary of $960k in 2025 after making the team as a rookie and playing out his first season.

He was among the Steelers’ final roster cuts after camp and re-signed to the practice squad. Bishop wound up being cut by the Steelers at the beginning of November and caught on with the Saints’ practice squad.

In 2024, Bishop appeared in all 17 games for the Steelers and recorded 45 total tackles, two tackles for loss, seven passes defended, and four interceptions.