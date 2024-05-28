Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon Tore Achilles This Offseason

Saints DE Tanoh Kpassagnon tore his Achilles tendon this offseason, per Sean Fazende.

The injury usually has about a six-month recovery timeline to return to the field, so this might not necessarily be season-ending for Kpassagnon.

However, it will put him out of commission for the start of the season at minimum.

The veteran was entering his fourth year with the Saints and had carved out a role as a rotational defender.

Kpassagnon, 29, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.

Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021. He signed an extension with the team last offseason.

In 2023, Kpassagnon appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections.