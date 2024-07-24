Saints Activated DE Chase Young & WR Chris Olave

The New Orleans Saints officially activated DE Chase Young and WR Chris Olave from the injured lists, per the NFL transaction wire.

Both players practiced today, so this doesn’t come as a big surprise.

Olave, 24, was first-team All-Big Ten in 2020 and 2021 and a second-team AP All-American in 2021 as a senior. The Saints traded up and used the No. 11 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

Olave is in the third year of his four-year, $19,271,875 contract that includes a $11,195,909. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2023, Olave appeared in 16 games for the Saints and caught 87 passes for 1,123 yards receiving and five touchdowns.

Young, 25, was a two-year starter at Ohio State and was a first-team All-American when Washington used the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on him. He was later named the NFL’s Defensive Rookie of the Year for the 2020 season.

Young signed a four-year, $34,563,594 rookie contract that included a $22,697,160 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for Washington to pick up for the 2024 season, which they opted to decline.

The team then traded him to the 49ers at the deadline for a compensatory third-round pick. Young played out his contract and signed a one-year deal with the Saints in 2024 worth up to $13 million.

In 2023, Young appeared in seven games for the Commanders and nine games for the 49ers. He recorded 25 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks and two pass deflections.