NFC Notes: Alvin Kamara, Bryce Young, D.J. Wonnum, Panthers, Saints

Panthers GM Dan Morgan is optimistic about the OLB position and noted D.J. Wonnum is “working his butt off” to get back. (Darin Gantt)

On the upcoming season, Morgan stated there is a plan in place but they won’t set high expectations for this season and their focus remains on the long-term. (Joe Person)

Panthers GM Dan Morgan reiterated that the team is fully committed to QB Bryce Young.

“I love Bryce,” Morgan said, via Panthers Wire. “Obviously, I thought very highly of him when we drafted him. I think Bryce is one of the hardest working men in that locker room right now. I know he’s on a mission, I know he’s committed to being great. I know he’s committed to this franchise and makin’ this franchise great. So we’re gonna try to do everything we can in our power to surround him with the best players, the best protection, receivers, running backs. So we gotta do our part as well. But I know Bryce is hungry, he’s focused and we’re super excited about him.”

Saints GM Mickey Loomis declined to discuss how contract negotiations with RB Alvin Kamara are going.

“I appreciate that he’s here. Those are questions that you have to ask him about how he’s feeling,” Loomis said, via PFT.