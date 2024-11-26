Saints Designate DE Tanoh Kpassagnon To Return

The New Orleans Saints announced they have designated DE Tanoh Kpassagnon to return from the PUP list.

The #Saints have opened the 21-day practice window for DE Tanoh Kpassagnon @Passinyo pic.twitter.com/1IfeorsMNz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) November 26, 2024

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

The veteran tore his Achilles this offseason and has been out since then.

Kpassagnon, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $4,321,218 contract that included a signing bonus of $1,282,704.

Kpassagnon was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a two-year contract with the Saints in 2021. He signed an extension with the team last offseason.

In 2023, Kpassagnon appeared in all 17 games for the Saints and recorded 19 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and two pass deflections.