Saints Designate Marcus Davenport, Kwon Alexander & Tre’Quan Smith To Return From IR

The New Orleans Saints officially designated LB Kwon Alexander, DE Marcus Davenport and WR Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve on Tuesday.
The Saints also signed G Forrest Lamp, RB Lamar Miller and LB Lakiem Williams to the practice squad
This opens a three-week window of time for the Saints to activate them from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.
Davenport, 25, was drafted by the Saints in the first round out of UTSA in 2018. He signed a four-year, $13.741 million dollar rookie contract with the Saints in 2018 that included an $8.074 million dollar signing bonus.
The Saints picked up his fifth-year option this offseason, which will cost $9.553 million in 2022, per Over The Cap.
In 2021, Davenport has appeared in one game for the Saints and recorded three total tackles and one sack.
