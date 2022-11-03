Saints Designate S P.J. Williams To Return, Sign DB Bryce Thompson To PS

The New Orleans Saints officially designated S P.J. Williams to return from injured reserve on Thursday and signed DB Bryce Thompson to their practice squad, per Aaron Wilson.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

Williams, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2015. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3,061,619 contract before returning to the Saints on a one-year contract worth $5 million in 2019.

Williams has played on one-year contracts with the Saints for the past several years.

In 2022, Williams has appeared in four games for the Saints and recorded 11 tackles, no interceptions and two pass defenses.