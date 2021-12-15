Saints Designate TE Adam Trautman To Return, Activate RB Ty Montgomery

The New Orleans Saints officially designated TE Adam Trautman to return from injured reserve on Wednesday and activated RB Ty Montgomery from the COVID-19 list.

The Saints also signed OL Will Clapp to their practice squad.

Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:

Trautman, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,405 contract that included $832,296 guaranteed.

In 2021, Trautman has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 241 yards receiving and one touchdown.