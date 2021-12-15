Saints Designate TE Adam Trautman To Return, Activate RB Ty Montgomery

The New Orleans Saints officially designated TE Adam Trautman to return from injured reserve on Wednesday and activated RB Ty Montgomery from the COVID-19 list.
The Saints also signed OL Will Clapp to their practice squad.
Here’s the Saints updated practice squad:
- WR Kawaan Baker
- WR Easop Winston
- TE Ethan Wolf
- DB Jordan Miller
- DB Bryce Thompson
- G Forrest Lamp
- RB Josh Adams
- LB Chase Hansen
- RB Malcolm Perry
- DB KeiVarae Russell
- LB Sharif Finch
- WR Kevin White
- G James Carpenter
- OT Jerald Hawkins
- DT Malcolm Roach
- OL Will Clapp
Trautman, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2020. He’s currently in the second year of his four-year, $4,499,405 contract that included $832,296 guaranteed.
In 2021, Trautman has appeared in 10 games for the Saints and caught 25 passes for 241 yards receiving and one touchdown.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!