Saints Designate WR Tre’Quan Smith To Return, Make Six Practice Squad Moves

The New Orleans Saints officially designated WR Tre’Quan Smith to return from injured reserve on Wednesday.

The Saints also signed WR Austin Carr, WR Jake Kumerow and DT Anthony Zettel to their practice squad and released LS John Denney, WR Jake Lampman and K Blair Walsh from the unit.

This opens a three-week window of time for the Saints to activate him from injured reserve and add him to their 53-man roster.

Smith, 24, is a former third-round pick of the Saints back in 2018. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $3,277,024 contract that included an $817,024 signing bonus.

In 2020, Smith has appeared in 14 games for the Saints and caught 34 passes for 448 yards receiving and four touchdowns.