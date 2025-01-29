Saints Don’t Currently Have Any More HC Interviews Scheduled

According to Nick Underhill, the Saints don’t currently have any more planned interviews for head coaching candidates.

New Orleans’ most recent interview was with Eagles OC Kellen Moore, as the team brass flew out to speak with him in person on Monday night.

The Saints have also conducted second interviews with Giants OC Mike Kafka, Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver and interim HC Darren Rizzi. Along with Moore, those four would seem to be the finalists now that former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy has withdrawn from the process.

Underhill stresses he’s not reporting anything and just reading the tea leaves, but at this point, the signs seem to be pointing toward Moore as the Saints’ No. 1 choice. However, the two sides can’t close a deal until after the Super Bowl.

Signs seem to have been pointing toward Moore for some time now, as the Saints have been very interested in speaking more with him for the position.

Moore, 36, originally signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Boise State back in 2012. Detroit elected to move on from Moore at the start of the 2015 season and later signed on to the Cowboys’ practice squad.

Moore missed the entire 2016 season with a broken ankle but he later returned to Dallas. After being waived in 2017, the Cowboys added him to their practice squad for the remainder of the season.

From there, Moore made the decision to join the Cowboys as their QB coach and end his playing career in 2018. Dallas later promoted him to offensive coordinator for the 2019 season and he retained the position through a coaching change.

However, he and McCarthy later elected to mutually part ways and the Chargers hired Moore as offensive coordinator in 2023. Moore joined the Eagles as an offensive coordinator when the Chargers hired HC Jim Harbaugh before the 2024 season.

In 2024, the Eagles ranked No. 7 in points per game, No. 8 in yards per game, No. 29 in passing yards and No. 2 in rushing yards.

We’ll have more on the Saints’ coaching search as the news is available.